PRIME Program Recognizes Leading Indian Hospitals for Excellence in Infection Prevention and Medication Safety

The PRIME Program, developed by Joint Commission International and sponsored by BD, concluded its recognition event for 11 hospitals across India, celebrating their success in preventing infections and medication errors in IV therapy. Since 2019, the program has certified 30 hospitals as part of its patient safety initiative.

Delegates at PRIME program by Joint Commision International (JCI). Image Credit: ANI
The Joint Commission International (JCI), in partnership with BD, successfully concluded its recognition event for the PRIME Program, celebrating the achievements of 11 leading hospitals across India. The program focuses on preventing infections and medication errors in IV therapy.

Since its inception in 2019, the PRIME Program has been implemented in 30 hospitals across India. The initiative involves a rigorous six-month process that includes goal setting, continuous progress reviews, expert tele-consultations, and scientific webinars. Hospitals completing the program are awarded the PRIME certification, a gold-standard benchmark for safety.

Dr. Jeannell Mansur, Principal Consultant for Medication Management and Safety at JCI, highlighted the importance of such programs in advancing patient safety. Atul Grover, Managing Director of BD India/South Asia, emphasized BD's commitment to improving clinical outcomes through the PRIME program. Recognized hospitals include Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurgaon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital New Delhi, and several other prominent institutions.

