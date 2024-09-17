Bamboo Habba 2024: Bengaluru's Eco-Innovation Festival Paves Way for Sustainable Future

Bamboo Habba 2024 spotlighted the versatility and sustainability of bamboo at the newly inaugurated five-acre campus of the Centre for Green Building Material and Technology (CGBMT) in Bengaluru. The event drew significant participation, emphasizing bamboo's potential in modern architecture and sustainable development.

A range of workshops took place, including Bamboo Plantation on September 15-16, Product Design from September 17-19, and Building Design and Construction from September 20-24. Ongoing training and workshops on sustainable practices will continue at the new CGBMT campus. Highlights included bamboo music, a fashion show featuring bamboo-infused costumes, exhibitions, and interactive expert sessions.

Prominent attendees, including scientists, government officials, architects, and students, attended. Dr. Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, IFS, PCCF, and HFfF of the Government of Karnataka, highlighted bamboo's role in enhancing green cover. Ar. Prof. Neelam Manjunath led the initiative, promoting sustainable lifestyles and highlighting bamboo's cultural significance. The event precedes World Bamboo Day on September 18, spotlighting India's pioneering role in bamboo production and environmental advantages.

Bengaluru's Bamboo City project aims to tackle urban pollution using bamboo as a central construction material, aligning with the city's Climate Action Plan. The project seeks carbon neutrality by 2030, creating economic opportunities and fostering sustainable, resilient urban environments.

Ar. Neelam Manjunath's vision targets transforming 11 Indian cities and 101 global cities towards carbon neutrality and regenerative practices over the next decade, starting with Bengaluru. CGBMT remains committed to advancing eco-friendly technologies and materials through continuous training and workshops.

