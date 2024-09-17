Kauvery Hospital Introduces Radiation-Free Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai has unveiled an innovative treatment for Atrial Fibrillation (AF), known as Fluoroless Ablation, setting a new standard in cardiac care. Traditional ablation methods often depend on fluoroscopy, which uses X-rays, but this advanced procedure employs intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) and 3D electro-anatomical mapping, minimizing radiation exposure.

The hospital celebrated this milestone by hosting 'Update on Atrial Fibrillation,' a landmark event featuring Dr. Adam S. Budzikowski, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology Services at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, New York. Dr. Budzikowski, a global expert with over two decades of experience, addressed the audience on the latest advancements in electrophysiology that have significantly improved patient outcomes.

Speaking about the breakthrough, Dr. Deep Chandh Raja, Clinical Lead of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Director of Kauvery Heart Rhythm Services, said, 'Fluoroless ablation is a revolutionary technique that we are proud to offer. It reduces radiation risks and offers better accuracy in treating arrhythmias. This advancement is particularly beneficial for young patients and those needing repeat procedures.'

Kauvery Hospital's dedicated Atrial Fibrillation Clinic offers comprehensive care, from non-invasive risk assessments to advanced interventional procedures. 'Our AF clinic not only focuses on invasive treatments but also preventive care to manage the root causes and risk factors associated with AF,' said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital. The hospital remains a leader in adopting the latest technologies and treatment protocols to ensure patients receive the best possible care.

