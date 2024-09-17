Left Menu

Boeing-Wide Strike: Negotiations Resume Amid Financial Strain

Boeing and its largest union are resuming labor contract negotiations after over 30,000 factory workers went on strike. The strike is costing Boeing $100 million a day and has prompted measures to cut costs. The prolonged strike could severely impact the company's finances and credit rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:35 IST
Boeing-Wide Strike: Negotiations Resume Amid Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations between Boeing and its largest union are set to resume Tuesday, following a strike by more than 30,000 Boeing factory workers.

The strike, initiated last Friday, is costing Boeing an estimated $100 million daily. Workers rejected Boeing's offer which included a 25% pay increase over four years but removed an annual performance bonus.

Federal mediators will join the initial talks, which primarily focus on setting future negotiation guidelines. Prolonged strikes could worsen Boeing's strained finances, threatening its credit rating, forcing the company to freeze hiring, and considering furloughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024