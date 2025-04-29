Tragedy Strikes Chatham: Afterschool Incident Claims Lives
A tragic incident occurred in Chatham, Illinois, when a car crashed through a building during an afterschool program, killing four children and injuring several others. The driver, uninjured, was the only vehicle occupant. Authorities are investigating the cause and whether it was intentional. The community is in mourning.
A devastating accident unfolded in Chatham, Illinois, when a car plowed through a building during an afterschool program, resulting in the deaths of four children and injuries to several others, police confirmed on Monday.
The incident, which occurred outside Springfield at around 3:20 PM, involved a vehicle that hit three people outside, crashed through the building, and struck another individual before exiting the premises, according to Deputy Chief Scott Tarter of the Chatham Police Department.
The driver, who was uninjured, was evaluated at a hospital, but authorities have not disclosed if they have been detained. The facility, home to YNOT Outdoors' educational programs, now serves as a grim reminder of the tragedy. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has expressed his condolences and pledged support to the grieving community.
