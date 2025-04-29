Economic Tides Shift: Dollar Dips Amid Trade Tensions

The dollar is nearing its biggest monthly decline in years, as trade war tensions between the U.S. and China ripple through investment decisions. Although U.S. stocks like the S&P 500 have largely recovered from earlier losses, the dollar has merely stabilized without any significant rebound.

Recently, the dollar dipped when U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated it's up to China to ease tariffs. Meanwhile, Japan's holiday left currency trades mostly static, as the euro poised for its largest monthly surge against the dollar in nearly 15 years.

Upcoming U.S. economic data, elections in Canada, and European inflation figures are on the horizon, shaping a complex week ahead for investors. Power outages in the Iberian peninsula and mixed corporate earnings add layers to the evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)