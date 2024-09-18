Left Menu

Government Considers Lifting Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra announced that the government is considering lifting the ban on exporting certain varieties of non-basmati rice. The ban, effective since July 20, 2023, was implemented to ensure domestic supply. The government will make a decision based on availability and stock levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is contemplating lifting the ban on exporting certain varieties of non-basmati rice, as revealed by Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Wednesday.

''The possibility of lifting the export ban on white rice is also being examined,'' Chopra announced. ''These matters are dynamic, and we will make an appropriate decision based on current requirements and available stocks.''

Since July 20, 2023, the export of non-basmati white rice has been prohibited to boost domestic supply. Additionally, a 20 percent export duty on parboiled rice has been extended indefinitely. Chopra assured that there is ample stock of rice in government godowns, and retail prices remain under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

