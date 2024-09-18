Tupperware Brands Files for Bankruptcy Amid Financial Struggles

Tupperware Brands has filed for bankruptcy protection, struggling under the weight of mounting losses owing to diminished demand for its iconic food storage containers.

The brand, which gained massive popularity in the 1950s with 'Tupperware parties' aimed at empowering women, has recently lagged behind rivals offering more affordable and eco-friendly products. CEO Laurie Goldman cited a challenging macroeconomic environment as a significant factor affecting the company's financial health.

The move follows multiple warnings about bankruptcy risks due to liquidity shortages. Despite restructuring efforts and temporary financial relief, high debt, declining sales, and shrinking profit margins proved insurmountable. Financial analytics firm RapidRatings suggested that post-pandemic increases in labor, freight, and raw material costs exacerbated the company's challenges. Listing assets between $500 million to $1 billion and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, Tupperware aims to obtain court approval to sustain operations while exploring strategic business options.

