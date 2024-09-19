Left Menu

Federal Reserve Takes Bold Step with Interest Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point, signaling a larger-than-usual reduction in borrowing costs. This decision reflects confidence in achieving employment and inflation goals despite concerns about the job market. Future cuts are expected as policymakers aim to maintain stability and moderate inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve made a significant move on Wednesday by cutting interest rates by half a percentage point. This unexpected, larger-than-usual reduction aims to stabilize the job market while balancing inflation concerns, which have shown signs of easing.

According to a statement from the U.S. central bank's rate-setting committee, there is growing confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward a 2% target. However, the decision was met with dissent from Governor Michelle Bowman, who favored a smaller cut of a quarter-percentage point.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that this decision reflects confidence in maintaining labor market strength and achieving moderate economic growth. Following the release, U.S. stocks and Treasury yields responded positively, while the U.S. dollar fell against other currencies.

