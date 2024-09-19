China's Stock Market Surge: Real Estate and Consumer Goods Lead the Way

China's stock market surged on Thursday, recovering from early losses, thanks to significant gains in the real estate and consumer goods sectors. Investors are hopeful that the anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts will offer Beijing more flexibility to stimulate its ailing economy.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark climbed 1.8%, with the Hang Seng Tech Index soaring over 3%. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve initiated a series of expected rate cuts, beginning with a substantial half-percentage-point reduction.

Investor sentiment improved with the U.S. rate cut, providing Beijing the opportunity to ease monetary conditions without putting undue pressure on the yuan. Shen Zhengyang, an investment advisor at Northeast Securities, highlighted that the market's rebound will depend on China's easing measures' strength. Over in Hong Kong, the city's Monetary Authority reduced its base rate by 50 basis points following the U.S. lead, further aiding the market's upward momentum.

