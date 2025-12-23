Galveston Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response

Emergency crews in Texas quickly mobilized in response to a small plane crash that took place near Galveston, officials reported. Situated along the Gulf of Mexico, about 50 miles southeast of Houston, Galveston became the focus of concern on Monday after the crash occurred near the base of a local causeway.

The Federal Aviation Administration was expected to dispatch officials to the crash scene, according to an announcement by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the social platform X. Details regarding the number of passengers and possible injuries remain elusive as the investigation continues.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deployment of its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit, and patrol officers. Public advisories urge residents and visitors to steer clear of the vicinity, ensuring that emergency responders can operate unimpeded. The picturesque island of Galveston, known for its beach resorts, now sits tense as the situation unfolds.

