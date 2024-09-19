The Darzi Group Unveils Exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna 10 Mil Mil Fabric Series in New Delhi

The Darzi Group, a leader in luxury menswear in India, recently unveiled the exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna 10 Mil Mil fabric series at a prestigious event held at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi. This landmark occasion was attended by prominent figures such as Chief Guest His Excellency Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of the Italian Embassy to India, and Special Invitee Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner at the Italian Embassy. Alessio Ferracin, DEA Division Director at Ermenegildo Zegna, also graced the event.

The Darzi Group has built its reputation on creating custom menswear that epitomizes sophistication and timeless elegance. Their bespoke tailoring services are marked by meticulous attention to detail, exceptional fabric choices, and a commitment to perfect fits. With a team of over 400 skilled craftsmen, The Darzi Group offers a seamless experience renowned for its precision and elegance. The launch also featured Studio Firang, the retail arm showcasing international fabric brands like Zegna, Dormeuil, and Scabal. Only 24 pieces of the 10 Mil Mil fabric are available worldwide, making this event a significant moment for luxury fabric aficionados.

Sushain Mital, continuing the family legacy, highlighted the brand's dedication to preserving the true essence of bespoke tailoring amidst evolving fashion terms. The Darzi Group, established in 1981 by Sunil Mital, started as a small tailoring shop and has grown into a powerhouse of fine men's formal wear. With over 40 years of expertise, the brand has mastered the art of crafting bespoke suits, taking 20 measurements and two fitting trials to ensure a flawless fit. Sushain Mital, trained in pattern design from the London College of Fashion, brings a unique blend of science, art, and tradition to their creations.

Alessio Ferracin praised the long-standing collaboration between Ermenegildo Zegna and The Darzi Group, emphasizing the exclusivity and rarity of the 10 Mil Mil fabric. His Excellency Antonio Bartoli lauded the event as a celebration of Italian style and craftsmanship, brought to India through The Darzi Group's appreciation for Zegna's fabrics. The event underscored The Darzi Group's commitment to offering the finest quality to its clientele, setting new standards in bespoke fashion.

The launch of this limited-edition fabric series showcased the pinnacle of sartorial excellence, providing The Darzi Group's clientele access to some of the rarest and finest fabrics ever made. This exclusive collaboration continues to reinforce The Darzi Group's legacy of sartorial brilliance, offering an unparalleled experience of luxury, elegance, and innovation.

