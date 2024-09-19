Inspiring Hearts: A Day of Joy and Hope for Orphans in Lucknow

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 19: A heartwarming charity event took place on September 16, 2024, at noon, organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Info Academy, at the Lilavati Munshi Bal Grah Orphanage in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to 35 orphans, boosting their confidence and inspiring hope through interactive games and motivational talks.

The event was orchestrated by Imran Nafis, supported by a dedicated team of 11 volunteers, including Komal Sahu, Anand Prakash, and Sanjeet Rai. Their selfless dedication created an environment brimming with love and care. Info Academy's commitment to social responsibility was demonstrated through material donations and active volunteer involvement, ensuring the event's success.

The donations covered a range of the children's needs: 40 kg of rice, 15 liters of cooking oil, 96 packs of biscuits, and personal care items like 40 bars of detergent and soap, and 80 bottles of shampoo. To support education, 40 notebooks, 40 drawing books, 20 boxes of crayons, and sports equipment were provided. These contributions significantly improved their daily lives and educational experience, filling the children's faces with joy.

The event began with an introduction to IYDF by the volunteers, setting the tone for a day of engaging activities. The children participated in competitions and games, showcasing their creativity and energy. Dance and singing performances animated the room with music and laughter. Discussions on future aspirations and career planning inspired the children to pursue their dreams with determination.

Reflecting on the event, Imran Nafis expressed his gratitude for being able to assist the children. 'I feel incredibly grateful to help these children who lack resources. Their resilience despite challenges is inspiring.' Other volunteers also shared how profoundly the experience moved them, underscoring the importance of giving and learning from the children's positive outlooks.

This collaboration provided vital support, offering not only material needs but also encouragement and interaction, making the children feel society's warmth and care. IYDF plans to continue its efforts, aiming to support more children in need, helping them build confidence and pursue their dreams. The event fostered a nurturing environment, reinforcing hope for a brighter future.

