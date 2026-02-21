Left Menu

Security Breaches and Generous Donations: The Latest Issues Surrounding Jagannath Temple

Drones have been illegally operated above Puri's Jagannath Temple at least 10 times in 19 months, despite a no-fly zone directive. Donations include over Rs 304.57 crore and significant gold offerings. Mobile phone policy violations have resulted in fines, highlighting ongoing security challenges.

Security Breaches and Generous Donations: The Latest Issues Surrounding Jagannath Temple
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling revelation, the Odisha assembly was informed of at least 10 instances of drones being illegally operated over the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri in the last 19 months. This breach of security comes despite a stringent no-fly zone regulation enforced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) until September 2028.

The temple, governed by the Odisha government's Law Department, has also been a notable recipient of generous offerings from devotees. Devotees have donated over Rs 304.57 crore and impressive quantities of mixed gold, reflecting both their devotion and the temple's cultural significance.

Further complicating security efforts, it was disclosed that 700 visitors have breached the prohibition against carrying mobile phones within the temple premises, resulting in Rs 6.93 lakh in collected penalties. With ongoing investigations into eight cases of unauthorized photography inside the temple, authorities face continuous challenges in maintaining sanctity and safety.

