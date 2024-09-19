SpiceJet's Oversubscribed Rs 3,000 Crore Share Sale Amid Financial Struggles
SpiceJet's Rs 3,000 crore sale of shares to qualified institutional buyers has received a strong response, despite the airline's financial challenges and statutory dues exceeding Rs 601 crore. The oversubscription includes investors like Madhu Kela, Akash Bhanshali, Sanjay Dangi, and Rohit Kothari. The funds will help address statutory liabilities and creditor settlements.
- Country:
- India
SpiceJet, facing over Rs 601 crore in statutory dues, has successfully attracted significant interest in its Rs 3,000 crore share sale to qualified institutional buyers.
With a reduced fleet and amidst financial legal struggles, the airline aims to secure funds. Sources disclosed on Wednesday that the qualified institutional placement was oversubscribed, featuring investors like Madhu Kela, Akash Bhanshali, Sanjay Dangi, and Rohit Kothari.
Notably, the proceeds will be used to clear statutory liabilities and settle creditor obligations, including those with aircraft lessors and engineering vendors. There was no official comment from SpiceJet on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SpiceJet’s Bold Rs 3,200 Crore Fundraising Plan to Revive Operations
Kamala Harris Raises Over Double Trump’s August Donations in Historic Fundraising Surge
Kamala Harris Leads in Fundraising as Election Day Nears
Cash-strapped SpiceJet Announces Major Fundraising Plan
Trump Rules Out Presidential Debate Against Harris Amid Massive Fundraising Surge