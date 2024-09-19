European Stocks Surge as Fed's Rate Cut Sparks Optimism

European stocks experienced a significant rise on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve enacted a 50-basis-point rate cut and indicated further measured easing. This has heightened expectations for a soft landing of the American economy.

The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% to 518.24 points, reaching its highest level in over two weeks. Miners led the sector gains with a 3% increase, their best performance this year, following the much-anticipated rate cut and betting on further stimulus from China, a major metals consumer.

Rate-sensitive real estate, technology firms, and banks saw gains between 0.5% and 1.3%, while telecom and utilities dipped 0.7% each. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to sustaining low unemployment as inflation cools. Investors are now eyeing the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision, with the FTSE 100 up 0.7%. Britain's Next and Ocado Group stocks climbed on optimistic forecasts, while Allegro and IG Group saw declines due to tempered earnings projections and dividend trading status.

(With inputs from agencies.)