Phi Commerce Achieves Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification for Data Security

Phi Commerce has earned ISO 27001 certification, highlighting its commitment to high standards in information security. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining secure operations worldwide. CEO Jose Thattil emphasized the importance of this certification in fostering trust and confidence among clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:33 IST
Phi Commerce, a prominent provider of enterprise payment solutions, has secured ISO 27001 certification, an esteemed standard for information security management. This certification marks the company's unwavering commitment to top-tier data security, confidentiality, and integrity.

The ISO 27001 standard is awarded to organizations that meet stringent criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Phi Commerce's achievement highlights its proactive measures to protect sensitive data and shield customer information from potential threats.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone in our dedication to maintaining superior data security standards across our global operations. This certification enhances our pledge to deliver secure and reliable services, building trust and confidence among our domestic and international clientele," stated Jose Thattil, CEO of Phi Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

