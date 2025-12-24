Sub-Inspector Arrested for Molesting Woman in Mumbai Garden

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman with disabilities at a garden in the city's Tardeo area on Monday. The incident took place near the Mumbai Central railway station, according to local officials.

The officer, who was off duty at the time, reportedly behaved inappropriately while sitting with a woman. The complainant's objections drew the attention of bystanders, leading to the police officer's immediate arrest by Tardeo police.

Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the accused being dragged by his collar to the police station. The officer faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.