Left Menu

Norway's Central Bank Holds Rate Steady at 16-Year High

Norway's central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.50%, a 16-year high, with any cuts delayed until the first quarter of 2025. This decision aimed to stabilize inflation and boost the crown currency. Economists were divided over the timing of future rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:36 IST
Norway's Central Bank Holds Rate Steady at 16-Year High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 4.50% on Thursday, as widely expected, and said any cuts must wait until the first quarter of next year, bolstering the crown currency.

Economists have been divided over when Norges Bank might begin to ease policy, with a majority of those polled by Reuters predicting a cut in December this year, while a minority pointed to March of 2025 as the most likely timing.

The Norwegian crown strengthened to 11.67 against the euro at 0855 GMT, from 11.78 just before the announcement. Norges Bank's decision contrasts with recent decisions by other central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have embarked on policy easing.

Economists noted Norway's central bank is trying to balance above-target inflation with a cooling economy. The firm stance on rates was likely intended to shore up the weak crown, according to economists including Oeystein Doerum and Elisabeth Holvik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024