Left Menu

Slone Infosystems Secures Rs 11.55 Cr Order for AI and Robotics-Equipped ICT Labs

Slone Infosystems Limited has won a Rs 11.55 Cr order to supply and install advanced ICT lab materials, including AI, drone, and robotics equipment across India. This underscores the company's commitment to emerging technologies and positions it as a leader in IT solutions, particularly in education and research sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:44 IST
Slone Infosystems Secures Rs 11.55 Cr Order for AI and Robotics-Equipped ICT Labs
Slone Infosystems Limited Bags Rs 11.55 Cr Order for ICT Lab Equipment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), based in Mumbai, has secured a significant order worth Rs 11.55 Cr for the supply and installation of advanced ICT lab materials, including AI, drone, and robotics equipment. This substantial contract highlights the company's focus on emerging technologies and its commitment to delivering future-ready solutions.

This strategic win is a crucial milestone for Slone Infosystems, marking its emphasis on state-of-the-art technologies like AI and robotics. By outfitting ICT labs with these advanced tools, the company aims to address the demands of a tech-savvy market and establish itself as a leader in the ever-evolving technological landscape. Notably, the project is slated for completion within a rapid timeline of just 3 to 4 working days, showcasing the company's efficiency and dedication to exceeding client expectations.

The continuous influx of high-value contracts strengthens Slone Infosystems' robust financial outlook and thrusts its growth trajectory forward. Rajesh Khanna, MD & Chairman, expressed excitement over the acquisition, emphasizing the order's reflection of the company's expertise in innovative technology solutions and commitment to timely execution. This achievement is poised to elevate their market presence, especially in key sectors such as education and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024