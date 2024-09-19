Slone Infosystems Secures Rs 11.55 Cr Order for AI and Robotics-Equipped ICT Labs

Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), based in Mumbai, has secured a significant order worth Rs 11.55 Cr for the supply and installation of advanced ICT lab materials, including AI, drone, and robotics equipment. This substantial contract highlights the company's focus on emerging technologies and its commitment to delivering future-ready solutions.

This strategic win is a crucial milestone for Slone Infosystems, marking its emphasis on state-of-the-art technologies like AI and robotics. By outfitting ICT labs with these advanced tools, the company aims to address the demands of a tech-savvy market and establish itself as a leader in the ever-evolving technological landscape. Notably, the project is slated for completion within a rapid timeline of just 3 to 4 working days, showcasing the company's efficiency and dedication to exceeding client expectations.

The continuous influx of high-value contracts strengthens Slone Infosystems' robust financial outlook and thrusts its growth trajectory forward. Rajesh Khanna, MD & Chairman, expressed excitement over the acquisition, emphasizing the order's reflection of the company's expertise in innovative technology solutions and commitment to timely execution. This achievement is poised to elevate their market presence, especially in key sectors such as education and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)