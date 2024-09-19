Left Menu

Surge in RMG Exports Defies Global Headwinds

In August, the country's ready-made garment (RMG) exports surged by 12% to USD 1.26 billion, despite challenges such as high logistic costs. From April to August 2024-25, RMG exports grew by 7.12% to USD 6.39 billion. Industry leaders attribute success to quality focus and policy support.

In a surprising turn of events, the country's ready-made garment (RMG) exports in August rose by about 12% to USD 1.26 billion, according to new data from the commerce ministry. This growth comes despite global headwinds and ongoing logistical challenges.

Cumulatively, from April to August 2024-25, RMG exports increased by 7.12% to USD 6.39 billion. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasized that the industry has maintained its growth momentum despite various crises.

Sekhri noted the industry's focus on quality and environmental compliance, positioning it for high growth. He highlighted the need for continued policy support to sustain this momentum. The AEPC has made several submissions to the government for further facilitation in fabric import, PLI 2.0, and an extended interest equalization scheme.

