Surge in RMG Exports Defies Global Headwinds

In a surprising turn of events, the country's ready-made garment (RMG) exports in August rose by about 12% to USD 1.26 billion, according to new data from the commerce ministry. This growth comes despite global headwinds and ongoing logistical challenges.

Cumulatively, from April to August 2024-25, RMG exports increased by 7.12% to USD 6.39 billion. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasized that the industry has maintained its growth momentum despite various crises.

Sekhri noted the industry's focus on quality and environmental compliance, positioning it for high growth. He highlighted the need for continued policy support to sustain this momentum. The AEPC has made several submissions to the government for further facilitation in fabric import, PLI 2.0, and an extended interest equalization scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)