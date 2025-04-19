Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department Discusses Potential Venezuelan Deportations

A U.S. Justice Department lawyer stated in court that the Trump administration may proceed with deporting suspected Venezuelan gang members. Although there are no confirmed plans for such action, the Department of Homeland Security maintains the authority to remove individuals if deemed necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 05:01 IST
U.S. Justice Department Discusses Potential Venezuelan Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has conveyed that the Trump administration could potentially deport suspected Venezuelan gang members. This assertion was made during a recent court session by Justice Department attorney Drew Ensign.

Ensign explained that while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not planned any specific deportation flights for the immediate future, they retain the discretion to proceed with removals if required.

This development underscores ongoing tensions concerning immigration policies and the handling of suspected criminal activities linked to foreign nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

