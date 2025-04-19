Judge Orders Transfer of Turkish Student Amidst High-Stakes Immigration Battle

A federal judge has mandated the transfer of Tufts University doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk to Vermont, as she challenges her arrest by immigration authorities for her pro-Palestinian stance. U.S. District Judge William Sessions cited constitutional issues in the arrest, signaling an initial victory for Ozturk in her legal battle.

The controversy began when Ozturk, a Turkish national, was apprehended by ICE following the revocation of her student visa. Judge Sessions noted that the actions leading to her detention may have violated Ozturk's free-speech rights under the U.S. Constitution, stemming from her criticism of Tufts' ties to companies connected to Israel amid conflict.

The case underscores broader tensions between the judiciary and the Trump administration, with legal experts expressing concerns over compliance with court rulings. Ozturk's legal team continues to push for her release, emphasizing her deteriorating health in Louisiana's detention facility known for inadequate medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)