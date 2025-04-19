U.S. Justice Department Holds Deportation Authority Over Alleged Venezuelan Gang Members

The U.S. Justice Department has indicated it retains the authority to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members, despite no immediate actions being announced. This was disclosed in a court hearing on Friday, as disclosed by a government lawyer.

Justice Department representative Drew Ensign informed the judge that while the Department of Homeland Security has no current agendas for deportation flights scheduled for Saturday, the government still maintains the discretion to carry out such deportations.

This development highlights the ongoing complex relationship between the United States and immigration protocols, raising questions about future enforcement actions under the current administration.

