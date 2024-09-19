PM Modi's Maharashtra Visit: Inaugurations, Skill Development Initiatives, and Textile Parks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra this Friday, where he will celebrate the first anniversary of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and lay the foundation stone of a significant textile park in Amravati.

At the 'PM Vishwakarma' event in Wardha, PM Modi will distribute certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the scheme, symbolising the support provided to artisans. He will also release a commemorative stamp marking the scheme's one-year progress. In Amravati, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park,' a major project aimed at making India a global textile manufacturing hub.

Besides these, PM Modi will launch the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' aimed at providing free skill development training to youths, and the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme,' which provides financial assistance to women-led startups. These initiatives aim to boost employment opportunities and support economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)