Left Menu

US Dollar Slumps as Fed Cuts Rates, Aussie and Sterling Gain Ground

The U.S. dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve cut its interest rate by 50 basis points, with sterling, the Australian dollar, and the Norwegian crown outperforming. Fed policymakers project further rate cuts by 2026, while other global currencies gain due to various economic data and central bank decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:38 IST
US Dollar Slumps as Fed Cuts Rates, Aussie and Sterling Gain Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar took a sharp decline on Thursday after the Federal Reserve slashed its interest rate by 50 basis points and revised its monetary policy outlook. In contrast, sterling, the Australian dollar, and the Norwegian crown outperformed their counterparts.

Lefteris Farmakis, forex strategist at Barclays, noted the dovish nature of the Fed's decision, predicting near-term U.S. dollar weakness but cautioning that more significant weakness may be unlikely. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a smaller, 25-bp cut.

The dollar index fell by 0.33% to 100.68, reaching its lowest level in over a year. Meanwhile, the Bank of England's decision to keep rates on hold and positive domestic data for the Australian employment market boosted their respective currencies against the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024