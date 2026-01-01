Bengaluru Welcomes 2026: A Fusion of Festivities and Devotion

Bengaluru came alive with color, music, and celebration as residents welcomed 2026 on New Year's Eve. From the stroke of midnight, cheers echoed through central business districts, IT corridors, and neighborhoods, reflecting the city's festive spirit.

Iconic locations like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street transformed into celebration hubs, complete with decorative lighting, live music, and special countdowns at restaurants and pubs. At the same time, fireworks illuminated the sky, with families and groups exchanging greetings.

Meanwhile, temples across the city were filled with devotees offering prayers and seeking blessings for 2026. The Bengaluru Police ensured the celebrations remained peaceful through strategic security measures, showcasing a balance of modern revelry and traditional rituals.