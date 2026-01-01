Kia India's Record December: A Year of Growth and Strategic Innovation
Kia India doubled its sales in December, achieving its best performance for that month. In 2025, sales rose 15% to 280,286 units, fueled by new product launches and strategic model optimizations. Kia aims to continue its growth with value-driven offerings and strong consumer engagement in 2026.
Kia India experienced a significant sales surge in December, reporting an over two-fold increase to 18,659 units compared to 8,957 units the previous year, marking the highest December sales since the company's establishment.
The 2025 calendar year saw total wholesale volumes grow by 15% to 280,286 units from 245,000 in 2024, attributed to strategic product launches such as the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV and trim optimization across popular models like the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet.
Senior Vice President Atul Sood highlighted the positive impact of macroeconomic factors and government policies, emphasizing Kia's focus on value-led offerings to drive steady growth in 2026.
