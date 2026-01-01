Left Menu

Democrat Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor of New York City, reports AP.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

