Democrat Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor of New York City, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:41 IST
Democrat Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor of New York City, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zohran
- Mamdani
- New York
- mayor
- Democrat
- sworn in
- AP
- leadership
- urban development
- history
ALSO READ
Axis Max Life Introduces High Growth Fund II for Midcap Investors
Mumbai's Spice and Copra Market: A Price Snapshot
The Rise and Reach of Focus Apps: Boosting Productivity in a Digital World
Boeing Secures Major Defense Contracts for Apache Helicopters
Neuralink's Next Leap: Automated Brain-Computer Interfaces by 2026