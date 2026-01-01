Zohran Mamdani: New York City's Youngest and First Muslim Mayor Takes Office

Zohran Mamdani took office as New York City's mayor just past midnight on Thursday, marking a historic moment as the first Muslim leader of America's largest city. The oath was administered at the decommissioned City Hall subway station by Attorney General Letitia James.

Mamdani plans transformative changes, emphasizing affordability with policies such as free child care and rent controls. Despite facing daily city-management challenges, he remains focused on addressing the affordability crisis.

As Mamdani navigates political tensions and economic issues, including apprehensions from the Jewish community and interactions with President Trump, he aims to lead a multicultural New York through complex times.

