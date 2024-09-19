Left Menu

CBI Closes Bank Fraud Case Against Nimbus Communications

The CBI has closed its investigation into Nimbus Communications regarding an alleged Rs 76.34 crore bank fraud. The probe found no deceit during the loan process. The special court accepted the closure report without objections from the complainant, Indian Overseas Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:52 IST
CBI Closes Bank Fraud Case Against Nimbus Communications
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded its investigation into an alleged bank fraud case involving Nimbus Communications, a leading entertainment and sports broadcast company, with a clean slate for the company. Officials reported on Thursday that no evidence of any deception was discovered in the loan process.

In its closure report, submitted to a special Mumbai court within a year of registering an FIR, the CBI confirmed the absence of any dishonest concealment of facts or misrepresentation by Nimbus Communications during the loan proceedings.

The investigation initially began on September 30, 2023, following a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank, which alleged that the company and its directors had duped the bank of Rs 76.34 crore. However, the findings revealed no fraudulent intentions. The special court accepted the CBI's report, as the complainant bank raised no objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024