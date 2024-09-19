Unemployment Claims Drop to Four-Month Low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits reached its lowest level in four months last week, offering a positive sign in the labor market.

Jobless claims declined by 12,000 to 219,000 for the week ending September 14, as per the Labour Department's report on Thursday, surpassing economists' predictions of 230,000 new filings.

The four-week rolling average, intended to smooth out weekly fluctuations, fell by 3,500 to 227,500. Additionally, the overall number of Americans receiving jobless benefits decreased by 14,000 to approximately 1.83 million for the week of September 7, the lowest figure since early June.

(With inputs from agencies.)