Punjab Kings Triumph Over RCB in Rain-Shortened Showdown

Punjab Kings clinched victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in a rain-affected IPL match. RCB's Tim David scored 50, but the team only managed 95/9 in 14 overs. PBKS chased down the target in 12.1 overs, with Nehal Wadhera contributing a quick 33 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:21 IST
Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League match impacted by rain, wrapping up a win by five wickets.

Tim David's attacking innings of 50 off 26 balls lifted RCB to 95/9, yet a shortened 14-overs per side format hindered their challenge.

Despite Josh Hazlewood's impressive 3/14 performance for RCB, Punjab Kings successfully chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, driven by Nehal Wadhera's swift 33.

(With inputs from agencies.)

