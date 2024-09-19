Left Menu

Government Approves Rs 320 Crore Sale of FSNL to Japan's Konoike Transport

An empowered committee with Union ministers sanctioned the sale of MSTC Ltd's 100% equity share in Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited to Konoike Transport for Rs 320 crore. The transaction was a two-stage competitive bidding process. The next steps include issuing awards and signing agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:35 IST
Government Approves Rs 320 Crore Sale of FSNL to Japan's Konoike Transport
Ministry of Finance (Image: Finance Ministry/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An empowered committee led by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and HD Kumaraswamy has approved the highest bid of Rs 320 crore by Japanese firm Konoike Transport Co Ltd for the sale of 100% equity shareholding of MSTC Ltd in Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL), along with the transfer of management control. FSNL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSTC Ltd under the Ministry of Steel, specializes in the recovery and processing of scrap from slag generated during steel production.

The Ministry of Finance announced the successful bidder, stating that the strategic disinvestment was conducted through a two-stage open and competitive bidding process. This process involved multiple consultative decision-making mechanisms, including the Inter-Ministerial Group, Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment, and the empowered Alternative Mechanism. The next steps include issuing the Letter of Award, signing the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), and fulfilling the conditions precedent as specified in the SPA.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had granted 'in-principle' approval in October 2016 for the strategic disinvestment of MSTC Ltd's entire equity in FSNL to a qualified strategic buyer identified through the two-stage auction process. Six interested bidders showed interest, five were shortlisted, and two submitted sealed financial bids. Konoike Transport's Rs 320 crore bid surpassed the reserve price of Rs 262 crore and was higher than the competing bid from Indic Geo Resources Pvt. Ltd. Konoike, a diversified corporation with a steel division possessing over 140 years of experience, will now proceed with the acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024