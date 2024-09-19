Left Menu

Centre Advances Food Processing Sector with High-Level CEO Roundtable

The Centre held a consultation with over 100 senior executives from the food industry to address issues related to ease of doing business, GST rates, and misconceptions about processed foods. The meeting, part of World Food India 2024, discussed challenges and proposed solutions to make India a global food processing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Thursday took a significant step to promote the food processing sector by holding a consultation with over 100 senior executives from food companies. The key issues discussed included ease of doing business, import policies, GST rates, and public misconceptions about processed food items.

During the high-level CEO roundtable, co-chaired by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, the industry demanded a reduction in GST rates for many food items. Held as part of the World Food India 2024 event, the roundtable aimed at fostering investment and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business.

Minister Paswan emphasized the need to elevate the food processing sector at the state level to ensure India becomes a global hub for food products. Discussions also delved into the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, maximum residue limit (MRL) concerns, and the export of 'maida'. Key government officials and state ministers were present to address these critical issues and propose actionable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

