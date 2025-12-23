Left Menu

Todd Murphy Steps Up for Injured Lyon in Ashes Battle

Spinner Todd Murphy has been called to the Australia squad due to Nathan Lyon's injury for the fourth Ashes test. Captain Pat Cummins is out as he manages a back issue. Steve Smith, though recovering from vertigo, is expected to lead. Replacement options include Brendan Doggett and Jhye Richardson.

Spinner Todd Murphy has received a call-up to the Australian squad to replace Nathan Lyon, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, for this week's fourth Ashes test.

Australian captain Pat Cummins will not participate in the Boxing Day test as he continues to manage his back issue. Despite missing the third test due to vertigo, Steve Smith remains in the squad and is expected to lead the team in Cummins' absence.

Potential bowling attack replacements include Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, and Jhye Richardson, the latter making his return after shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, all-rounder Beau Webster presents an alternative spin option for Melbourne, while Usman Khawaja retains his squad position after an unexpected recall.

