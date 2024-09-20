India to Host Landmark ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference in 2024

India will host the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference from November 25 to 30, 2024, marking a historic first in the ICA's 130-year history. IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani confirmed the event would take place at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi and coincide with the official announcement of the United Nations International Year of Co-operation 2025.

The conference is being organized with the collaboration of 17 other ICA member organizations and support from the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. With the theme 'Cooperation: The Door to Prosperity for All,' the event aims to elevate the visibility of Indian cooperative societies on a global platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to showcase their achievements, challenges, and contributions to the cooperative movement.

The gathering is expected to attract 1,500 participants, including the Prime Minister of Bhutan, President of UN ECOSOC, Presidents of various ICA bodies, and representatives from over 100 countries. The event will feature four plenary sessions discussing sub-themes like policy, cooperative identity, leadership, and future prosperity. Key initiatives by the Amit Shah-led Ministry of Cooperation will also be highlighted. An exhibition showcasing IFFCO and the broader Indian Cooperative Movement's achievements will be part of the conference activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)