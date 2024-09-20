Get Your iPhone 16 Delivered in Just 10 Minutes with Blinkit

You no longer need to wait in line to buy the latest iPhone. Starting today, customers can order the iPhone 16 on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and BB Now and have it delivered to their doorsteps within minutes. Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, announced in a social media post on Friday that the company would begin delivering the iPhone 16 in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru on the very day of its launch.

'Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru (for now) -- on launch day! Unicorn is also offering discounts with select credit cards and EMI options,' said Dhindsa. Blinkit, known for its rapid grocery and essential item deliveries, is now venturing into the high-demand tech market.

The company has collaborated with key Unicorn Stores and Apple retailers to ensure the iPhone 16 is available to its users immediately upon release. In the meantime, long queues formed outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket and the flagship store in Mumbai's BKC.

'I came at 6 am and purchased the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I liked iOS 18 and the improved zoom camera quality. I came from Surat,' said customer Akshay. Another customer, Ujjwal Shah, shared, 'I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I arrived at 11 AM yesterday and will be the first to enter the store today at 8 AM. The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is unique. Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours.'

Apple launched the new iPhone 16 variants in the second week of September, and the phone will be available starting today, Friday, September 20th. The base variant with 128 GB memory is priced at Rs 79,900. To ensure timely deliveries, the company has optimized its network of micro-fulfillment centers, positioning stock in strategic locations across major cities. This service will initially cover select areas, with plans for expansion in the upcoming months.

This move into tech product deliveries could set a new standard in the e-commerce space, particularly for high-value items. With this offering, Blinkit aims to enhance customer satisfaction by combining speed and convenience, ensuring the iPhone 16 reaches buyers within just 10 minutes of placing an order.

(With inputs from agencies.)