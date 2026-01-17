Left Menu

Diplomatic Hurdles Amid Power Struggles: Ukraine's Quest for Peace

A Ukrainian delegation, led by President Zelenskyy's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, is in the US for diplomatic talks aiming to end the prolonged conflict. Meanwhile, Russian attacks continue to cripple Ukraine's power grid. The potential peace agreement seeks US approval ahead of a planned signing at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian delegation led by Kyrylo Budanov has landed in the United States to engage in crucial talks aimed at resolving the nearly four-year-old conflict. This diplomatic effort comes as Russia intensifies its assault on Ukraine's power grid, leaving many without electricity amidst freezing conditions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the significance of the discussions, explaining that the delegation would meet with US representatives, including Jared Kushner and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, to finalize a proposed peace settlement. If sanctioned by US officials, the agreement could be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

As diplomatic efforts unfold, Ukraine grapples with frequent Russian strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, part of a strategic move dubbed 'weaponising winter' by Kyiv. To mitigate the crisis, Ukraine has enacted emergency measures to ensure critical infrastructure receives power, underscoring the urgency of resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

