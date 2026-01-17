Tension Eases in Sundargarh After Group Clash: Six Arrested
Six individuals were apprehended in connection with a violent group clash in Sundargarh, Odisha. The altercation, triggered by a disagreement over food items, led to injuries and a temporary lockdown. Authorities have since lifted restrictions, but a strong police presence remains to ensure calm.
- Country:
- India
Tension has subsided in Sundargarh, Odisha, following a violent clash that erupted between two groups over food items on Thursday. Six individuals have been arrested for their involvement.
Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirmal Mohapatra confirmed that efforts are actively underway to identify other participants in the conflict. Though normalcy has returned, with businesses and schools reopening, precautionary measures include the deployment of about 20 platoons of police to maintain order.
Injuries from the incident amounted to 12, including some police personnel, prompting the local administration to impose then lift prohibitory orders and suspend internet services temporarily. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sundargarh
- clash
- violence
- Odisha
- arrests
- police
- injuries
- prohibitory orders
- market
- normalcy
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Steps Up After Prayer Group Assault
Himachal Pradesh Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking in Shimla
Major Drug Bust in Kullu: Police Arrest Trio in Heroin Haul
Kolkata Police SI Accused of Molestation: Survivor's Battle for Justice
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Anti-Terror Operations