Tension Eases in Sundargarh After Group Clash: Six Arrested

Tension has subsided in Sundargarh, Odisha, following a violent clash that erupted between two groups over food items on Thursday. Six individuals have been arrested for their involvement.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirmal Mohapatra confirmed that efforts are actively underway to identify other participants in the conflict. Though normalcy has returned, with businesses and schools reopening, precautionary measures include the deployment of about 20 platoons of police to maintain order.

Injuries from the incident amounted to 12, including some police personnel, prompting the local administration to impose then lift prohibitory orders and suspend internet services temporarily. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

