Left Menu

Uganda to Investigate Telecom Companies for Use of Unregistered SIM Cards

Sarah Ameede, the woman MP for Butebo district, who reported that residents have fallen victim to fraudsters using unregistered numbers to extort money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:50 IST
Uganda to Investigate Telecom Companies for Use of Unregistered SIM Cards
In 2013, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) mandated the mass registration of SIM cards to combat crime. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Minister of ICT and National Guidance, announced plans to investigate telecommunication companies over the continued use of unregistered mobile phone SIM cards, which have been linked to rising fraud and crime. This initiative comes after concerns raised by Hon. Sarah Ameede, the woman MP for Butebo district, who reported that residents have fallen victim to fraudsters using unregistered numbers to extort money.

In 2013, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) mandated the mass registration of SIM cards to combat crime. However, Minister Baryomunsi expressed frustration over telecommunication companies’ assurances that only authorized numbers are in circulation, highlighting evidence to the contrary. He stated, “I am going to engage the telecommunication companies once again because it is evident that some people access unregistered numbers.”

During a parliamentary session on September 19, 2024, Ameede described incidents in her district where individuals posing as agents of a war victims' association extort money from residents with false promises of government compensation. She urged the government to intervene and eliminate such illegal activities.

Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Marksons Oboth, supported Baryomunsi’s call for accountability, suggesting that the Uganda Communications Act could be reviewed to impose penalties on telecom companies found guilty of distributing unregistered SIM cards. He stressed the security risks associated with such practices, noting that criminals coordinate their activities using these untraceable numbers.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa welcomed the proposal for punitive measures, likening the situation to financial institutions that face severe fines for facilitating money laundering. Lawmakers echoed these concerns, with several sharing their own experiences of fraud involving unregistered SIM cards.

Hon. Andrew Ojok (NRM, Omoro County) suggested launching a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens on identifying fraudulent activities, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive solution to this pressing issue.

 

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024