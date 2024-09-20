Uganda to Investigate Telecom Companies for Use of Unregistered SIM Cards

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Minister of ICT and National Guidance, announced plans to investigate telecommunication companies over the continued use of unregistered mobile phone SIM cards, which have been linked to rising fraud and crime. This initiative comes after concerns raised by Hon. Sarah Ameede, the woman MP for Butebo district, who reported that residents have fallen victim to fraudsters using unregistered numbers to extort money.

In 2013, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) mandated the mass registration of SIM cards to combat crime. However, Minister Baryomunsi expressed frustration over telecommunication companies’ assurances that only authorized numbers are in circulation, highlighting evidence to the contrary. He stated, “I am going to engage the telecommunication companies once again because it is evident that some people access unregistered numbers.”

During a parliamentary session on September 19, 2024, Ameede described incidents in her district where individuals posing as agents of a war victims' association extort money from residents with false promises of government compensation. She urged the government to intervene and eliminate such illegal activities.

Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Marksons Oboth, supported Baryomunsi’s call for accountability, suggesting that the Uganda Communications Act could be reviewed to impose penalties on telecom companies found guilty of distributing unregistered SIM cards. He stressed the security risks associated with such practices, noting that criminals coordinate their activities using these untraceable numbers.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa welcomed the proposal for punitive measures, likening the situation to financial institutions that face severe fines for facilitating money laundering. Lawmakers echoed these concerns, with several sharing their own experiences of fraud involving unregistered SIM cards.

Hon. Andrew Ojok (NRM, Omoro County) suggested launching a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens on identifying fraudulent activities, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive solution to this pressing issue.