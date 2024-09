Piyush Goyal Strengthens Trade Ties at 21st ASEAN Summit

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in fruitful discussions with business delegations and foreign diplomats during the 21st East Asia Summit Economic Ministers Meeting. He met with the ASEAN-India Business Council (AIBC) to discuss strengthening business engagements and exploring new avenues for growth and collaboration between India and ASEAN nations.

Prior to the 21st ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' Meeting, Goyal met a FICCI delegation, urging Indian industries to deepen ties with ASEAN businesses and seek opportunities to boost India's exports, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the 12th East Asia Summit Economic Ministers' Meeting, Goyal discussed with Switzerland's SECO Helene Budliger Artieda the potential of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, emphasizing collaboration in food processing, machinery, equipment, innovation, and investment opportunities. Minister Goyal is in Vientiane, Laos, for the ASEAN meetings, where discussions will cover regional and global economic developments, bilateral ties, and enhancing trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)