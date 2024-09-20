Tata Steel Commissions India's Largest Blast Furnace: A New Era of Steel Production

Tata Steel has taken a monumental step in the steel industry by commissioning India's largest blast furnace at its Kalinganagar plant. This development will significantly increase the plant's production capacity from 3 million to 8 million tonnes per annum.

The Rs 27,000-crore expansion project, initiated in November 2018, aims to fortify raw material capacity, streamline upstream and mid-stream facilities, and enhance infrastructure and downstream capabilities, including a cold rolling mill complex. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

With a total investment of over Rs 100,000 crore in Odisha over the last decade, Tata Steel continues to set new benchmarks in capacity, technology, and sustainability. The addition of the Kalinganagar facility will bring Tata Steel's total output capacity to 26.6 million tonnes per annum in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)