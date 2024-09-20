Left Menu

Tata Steel Commissions India's Largest Blast Furnace: A New Era of Steel Production

Tata Steel has commissioned India's largest blast furnace at its Kalinganagar plant, boosting production capacity from 3 to 8 million tonnes annually. The Rs 27,000-crore expansion project enhances raw material capacity, infrastructure, and downstream facilities. This strategic move aims for completion by December 2024, elevating Tata Steel's total output capacity in India to 26.6 MTPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel has taken a monumental step in the steel industry by commissioning India's largest blast furnace at its Kalinganagar plant. This development will significantly increase the plant's production capacity from 3 million to 8 million tonnes per annum.

The Rs 27,000-crore expansion project, initiated in November 2018, aims to fortify raw material capacity, streamline upstream and mid-stream facilities, and enhance infrastructure and downstream capabilities, including a cold rolling mill complex. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

With a total investment of over Rs 100,000 crore in Odisha over the last decade, Tata Steel continues to set new benchmarks in capacity, technology, and sustainability. The addition of the Kalinganagar facility will bring Tata Steel's total output capacity to 26.6 million tonnes per annum in India.

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

