Rail Traffic Resumes Between Delhi and Mathura after Goods Train Derailment

Normal rail traffic between Delhi and Mathura resumed on Friday following the swift restoration of three tracks, two days after a goods train derailed in the area, officials have confirmed.

The Mathura-Palwal section, which comprises four railway lines, experienced significant disruption due to the derailment of 25 wagons between Vrindavan and Ajhai stations on Wednesday, according to railway authorities.

'The third line was back in operation at 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, while the remaining two lines were restored by Friday afternoon, allowing normal traffic to resume,' Prashasti Srivastava, the divisional commercial manager and public relations officer of Agra at North Central Railway, stated.

Due to the incident, several trains were either canceled or rerouted. 'A six-member committee has been formed to investigate the derailment, said Shashikant Tripathi, chief PRO of North Central Railway (Prayagraj). Assessments regarding possible sabotage or terrorism will be made post-investigation.' Nearly 500 workers were involved in clearing the tracks. Though the derailment affected around 30 train services, no injuries were reported.

