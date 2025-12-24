2025: The Year of Liquidity and Indian Startup Resurgence
2025 marked a resurgence of liquidity and public listings for Indian startups, despite a decline in overall funding. Notable IPOs and strategic growth characterized the year, showcasing a maturing ecosystem poised for future expansion. Retail, fintech, and logistics sectors led this strategic economic shift.
In 2025, Indian startups experienced a significant rebound in liquidity, despite a decrease in overall funding. The year was distinguished by a surge in public listings and disciplined growth among tech companies.
The average deal size nearly doubled to USD 1.4 million, reflecting a shift toward quality over quantity in investment strategies. Noteworthy IPOs included Lenskart, Groww, Meesho, and PhysicsWallah, collectively raising over Rs 41,000 crore.
Sectors such as retail, fintech, and logistics spearheaded this growth, with enterprise applications continuing to attract significant capital. Moving forward, investor interest in artificial intelligence and consumer-focused businesses signals a promising 2026.
