Vande Bharat Express Dodges Disaster: Timely Action Prevents Major Accident

A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided when the Vande Bharat Express train encountered an auto rickshaw on the tracks near Akathumuri Halt station. Train No 20633, en route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, was approaching the station at around 10.10 pm when the loco pilot spotted the vehicle on the down line track.

With swift action, the pilot applied emergency brakes, bringing the high-speed train to a halt just short of the obstruction. The auto rickshaw was left unattended, raising concerns about its presence on the track. The Railway Protection Force and local authorities quickly responded to the scene, removing the vehicle.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the train resumed its journey after safety checks at 11.15 pm. The driver of the auto rickshaw was later taken into custody, suspected of being intoxicated during the incident, highlighting the role of human error in such near-miss situations.