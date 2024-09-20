Left Menu

Ultraviolette to Export F77 Sports Bikes to Europe, Flag-Off on September 24

Ultraviolette, an electric vehicle company from Karnataka, is exporting its F77 sports bikes to Europe. The official flag-off event is set for September 24. These exports mark a first for India. The F77 features a high-quality battery and can travel 323 km per charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:12 IST
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil (Photo: X handle). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ultraviolette is gearing up to export its F77 sports bikes to several European nations, as announced by Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Friday. The official flagging-off event is slated for September 24, marking India's first export of F77 sports motorbikes to countries such as Germany, Italy, Turkey, and Spain.

Priced at Rs2.99 lakh in the domestic market, the F77 sports bike boasts a high-quality A1 category battery that adheres to UN 38.3 standards and can cover up to 323 km on a full charge. Minister Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting industrial innovation by providing necessary infrastructure, including industrial plots for large-scale production plants across the state.

At a bike demonstration, Ultraviolette's Co-founder and Director Neeraj Rammohan, along with AVP Dheeraj Shetty, highlighted the bike's unique features to the minister. Minister Patil later posted on social media platform 'X,' expressing pride in Karnataka's innovative capabilities and assuring government support for Ultraviolette's international expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

