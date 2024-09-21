Boeing Strike Intensifies: Union Machinists Hold Firm as Mediators Step In

In the ongoing labour strike at Boeing, which has now entered its eighth day, no immediate end appears in sight. 33,000 union machinists continue their walkout, prompting the company to initiate rolling furloughs of nonunion employees to manage cash flow.

Federal mediators have attempted to facilitate negotiations between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, but so far, little progress has been made. The union has confirmed that no further talks are scheduled at this point.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who took the helm recently, announced cost-saving measures including furloughs of nonunion staff. The strike has already halted production of key aircraft models, affecting Boeing's revenue stream as it typically collects payments on delivery of new planes. The company's financial strain is drawing the attention of credit rating agencies, who are considering downgrading its credit status.

(With inputs from agencies.)