Boeing Strike Intensifies: Union Machinists Hold Firm as Mediators Step In

A labour strike at Boeing by 33,000 union machinists continues into its eighth day, with federal mediators joining stalled negotiations. The strike, which began on September 13, has led to rolling furloughs of nonunion employees as Boeing strives to conserve cash. Union demands include higher wages and restored pension benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-09-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 01:15 IST
In the ongoing labour strike at Boeing, which has now entered its eighth day, no immediate end appears in sight. 33,000 union machinists continue their walkout, prompting the company to initiate rolling furloughs of nonunion employees to manage cash flow.

Federal mediators have attempted to facilitate negotiations between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, but so far, little progress has been made. The union has confirmed that no further talks are scheduled at this point.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who took the helm recently, announced cost-saving measures including furloughs of nonunion staff. The strike has already halted production of key aircraft models, affecting Boeing's revenue stream as it typically collects payments on delivery of new planes. The company's financial strain is drawing the attention of credit rating agencies, who are considering downgrading its credit status.

