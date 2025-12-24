Left Menu

Venezuela's Parliament Passes Controversial Anti-Piracy Bill Amid US Tensions

Venezuela's parliament quickly passed a bill criminalizing interference with navigation or trade, prompted by recent US seizures of oil tankers. The bill, facing criticism, proposes penalties for behavior against Venezuelan commerce and awaits Maduro's signature. The political opposition endorses US tactics, highlighting the geopolitical conflict.

Venezuela's parliament has swiftly enacted a bill that criminalizes interference with navigation and commerce, following the US's recent seizure of two oil tankers. The legislation passed rapidly through the National Assembly, indicating the ruling party's swift response to escalating tensions with the United States.

The bill aims to penalize individuals who participate in piracy, blockades, or other illicit actions against the country's commercial entities, with severe consequences including fines and up to 20 years imprisonment. While Venezuela's government has framed this as a protective measure, political opposition groups have publicly supported US interventions.

As the bill awaits President Nicolás Maduro's signature, its implications on international trade and Venezuela's relations with foreign entities unfold. Meanwhile, US President Trump has vowed continued pressure on Maduro's government, marking this as a critical moment in the ongoing geopolitical standoff in South America.

