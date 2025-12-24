Pentagon Expands Lockheed Martin C-130J Contract to $25 Billion

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday a significant increase in a contract awarded to Lockheed Martin for the delivery, development, and engineering of C-130J aircraft. Originally valued at $15 billion, the contract has now been extended to $25 billion. This expansion signals an increased global demand for this model.

The C-130J transports have been a significant part of military operations around the world, and the contract expansion reflects sales to several allied nations, including Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, France, the Philippines, Norway, and Germany. These countries will benefit from the enhancements and capabilities the C-130J offers.

Lockheed Martin's expanded contract underscores the strategic importance and trust placed in this aviation technology, consolidating international relationships through defense sales. It further highlights the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. defense sector and key global allies.